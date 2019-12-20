Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
B.P.R.D.
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Star Wars Documentary Looking for Leia Is Now Streaming 12 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Hulu Has Passed On Its Adaptation Of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket 21 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Hated) About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2 days ago
- Stubby the Rocket New Star Trek: Picard Trailer Teases Tragedy On a Familiar Planet 2 days ago
- Stubby the Rocket Brandon Sanderson Updates Plans For Stormlight, Mistborn, the Cosmere, and More 2 days ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Hey Up, Boys, Nimue — Hellboy (2019) 2 days ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is the Spiritual Successor of Return of the Jedi, for Worse and for Better 2 days ago
New in Series
- Hey Up, Boys, Nimue — Hellboy (2019)
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Nine
- Lone Survivors, Telling Tales: S.L. Harris’s “Into the Eye”
- Father Christmas: Narnian Adventurer, Bringer of Gifts, and Jovial Prophet of Aslan
- Sleeps With Monsters: Compelling Queer Teenage Girl Protagonists
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapter 78 and a Note From Thurvishar
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 15)
Recent Comments
- Ellisande on 21 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Hated) About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 1 min ago
- Ken on 21 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Hated) About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 10 mins ago
- timof on New Star Trek: Picard Trailer Teases Tragedy On a Familiar Planet 46 mins ago
- UncreditedLT on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Tapestry” 1 hour ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Game” 1 hour ago
- Sunspear on 21 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Hated) About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2 hours ago
- GarretH on New Star Trek: Picard Trailer Teases Tragedy On a Familiar Planet 2 hours ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Contagion” 3 hours ago
- John on 21 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Hated) About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3 hours ago
- Mr. Magic on 21 Things We Loved (and 5 Things We Hated) About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3 hours ago