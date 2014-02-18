Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
B movies
Rewatching for the First Time: Targets
Adam McGovern
Thu Dec 5, 2013 11:00amFavorite This
Changing Metaphors: On I Walked With a Zombie (1943)
Lee Mandelo
Mon Feb 6, 2012 12:00pmFavorite This
Monster Mash on Tor.com
Ray Harryhausen: The Monster Magician
Alex Brown
Fri Oct 28, 2011 12:00pmFavorite This
Supermom Returns
Erika Nelson
Mon Jan 5, 2009 11:13amFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 40 mins ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 1 hour ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 2 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 3 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 4 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- ngögam on Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal” 8 mins ago
- Robert Carnegie on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 13 mins ago
- Glyn Williams on The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg 14 mins ago
- Berni Phillips on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 15 mins ago
- skockie on Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 48 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 55 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- Matthew on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- Timothy Ryder on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Time Squared” 1 hour ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago