Arkwright
Science Fiction || Convinced that humanity cannot survive on Earth, science fiction author Nathan Arkwright's Foundation dedicates itself to creating a colony on an Earth-like planet several light years distant. Fueled by Nathan's legacy, generations of Arkwrights are drawn together, and pulled apart, by the enormity of the task and weight of their name.