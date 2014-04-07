Tor.com

Anyway: Angie

Wed Mar 26, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
, || Reza's job has put her in the face of every kind of death. Thanks to her guns, her car, and her dapper style, she came through The Bad Years alive, but since losing Angie things haven't been right. Tonight's job threatens to bring the worst terrors of that time skittering back to life. "Anyway: Angie" is a new urban fantasy story with more than a touch of horror from rising star Daniel José Older, set in the world of his upcoming Bone Street Rumba series.

