Anya’s Ghost Graphic Novel (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Young Adult || Anya is embarrassed by her family, self-conscious about her body, and has given up on fitting in at school. Her normal life isn't going so great until she falls down a well and discovers that any friend—even a ghostly one—might be better than no friends at all. Hopefully, she's right....