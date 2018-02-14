Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Anne Bishop
Five Books About…
Five Books About Prophecy
Five Books About…
Five Literary Worlds That Smacked Me in the Face
Five Books About…
Five Epic Fantasies with Gender Equal Societies
Five Books About…
Five Books with Fantastic Horses
Anne Bishop’s Written in Red Sweepstakes!
How Not to Build an Alternate America: Anne Bishop’s Written in Red
Written in Red Sweepstakes!
Written in Red (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || As a cassandra sangue, or blood prophet, Meg Corbyn can see the future when her skin is cut—a gift that feels more like a curse. Meg's Controller keeps her enslaved so he can have full access to her visions. But when she escapes, the only safe place Meg can hide is at the Lakeside Courtyard—a business district operated by the Others. Shape-shifter Simon Wolfgard is reluctant to hire the stranger who inquires about the Human Liaison job. First, he senses she's keeping a secret, and second, she doesn't smell like human prey. Yet a stronger instinct propels him to give Meg the job. And when he learns the truth about Meg and that she's wanted by the government, he'll have to decide if she's worth the fight between humans and the Others that will surely follow.