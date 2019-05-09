Tor.com

Circus Girl, The Hunter, and Mirror Boy

Wed Jan 30, 2019 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
As an orphaned sixteen-year-old, Lynette was haunted by the ghost of Mirror Boy, the drowned child who replaced her reflection. Ten years later, she’s built herself a new life, but all that is threatened when Mirror Boy returns, warning of danger. A hunter has come for both of them, and unless Lynette can figure out what’s going on, they will both perish.

