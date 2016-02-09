Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant: Life and Legend (Comic Excerpt)
Non-Fiction || Drawing from historical records about Andre's life as well as a wealth of anecdotes from his colleagues in the wrestling world, including Hulk Hogan, and his film co-stars Billy Crystal, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin, Brown has created Andre the Giant: Life and Legend, the first substantive biography of one of the twentieth century's most recognizable figures.