Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

alternate histories

The Violent Century (Excerpt)

Fri Feb 6, 2015 3:00pm
Favorite This
For seventy years they guarded the British Empire. Oblivion and Fogg, inseparable friends, bound together by a shared fate. Until one night in Berlin, in the aftermath of the Second World War, a secret that tore them apart.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.