Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Alter S. Reiss

Recalled to Service

Wed Feb 24, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Liz Gorinsky
10 Favorites [+]
, || Ao Laiei does not know what happened to the great revolutionary war hero Uroie Aei since she resurrected him, but she has long intended to find out. Finally, a clue from an unlikely information source--the confusing art of dream-diving--enables her to be present for a surprising strike against an academic aligned with the revolutionary government. Laiei quickly discovers that it is not the physical target she is concerned with, but his field of study, which may unlock the secret of what mysterious deeds the elusive Uroie Aei has been up to since his disappearance. This compelling tale from writer Alter Reiss is a rich look at the world of the Shoesi and the magic that drives Ao Laiei's unique abilities.

Sunset Mantle Sweepstakes!

Tue Aug 11, 2015 3:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
Sunset Mantle by Alter S. Reiss arrives from Tor.com Publishing on September 15th, and we want to give you one of our three galleys now! With a single blow, Cete won both honor and exile from his last commander. Since then he has wandered, looking for a place to call home. The distant holdings of the Reach Antach offer shelter, but that promise has a price. The Reach Antach is doomed.

Sunset Mantle

Mon Aug 3, 2015 2:00pm
4 Favorites [+]
|| With a single blow, Cete won both honor and exile from his last commander. Since then he has wandered, looking for a place to call home. The distant holdings of the Reach Antach offer shelter, but that promise has a price: The Reach Antach is doomed.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.