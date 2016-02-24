Recalled to Service

Sunset Mantle by Alter S. Reiss arrives from Tor.com Publishing on September 15th, and we want to give you one of our three galleys now! With a single blow, Cete won both honor and exile from his last commander. Since then he has wandered, looking for a place to call home. The distant holdings of the Reach Antach offer shelter, but that promise has a price. The Reach Antach is doomed.