Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Alien Invasion
Unplanned Parenthood: Waking Gods by Sylvain Neuvel
Message in a Bottle: Death’s End by Cixin Liu
Tim Lebbon Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Tor.com Publishing has teamed up with Titan Books to bring you a prize pack of Tim Lebbon books!
Desolate Plain at Dawn: The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu
Vincit Qui Patitur: The Infinite Sea by Rick Yancey
Citizen Supersoldier: Defenders by Will McIntosh
Aman Iman: Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor
An Extra-Terrestrial Perspective: The Humans by Matt Haig
Visions of Invasion: The 5th Wave by Rick Yancey
Killing Alien Pop Stars: The Advance Team by Will Pfeifer and Germán Torres
Blast From the Past: Superman vs Muhammad Ali
The Next Invasion
Science Fiction || The next invasion won't be little green men landing their spaceship in the National Mall. It will start somewhere quiet, like a dark road at night...
Vilcabamba
Science Fiction || Harris Moffatt III, President of the Free United States and Prime Minister of Canada, has never seen Washington, D.C.; it belongs to the Krolp now, along with ninety percent of everything. All he can do is try to keep the rest of it out of their hands.