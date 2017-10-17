Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Akata Warrior
Akata Warrior Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Nnedi Okorafor's Akata Warrior is now available from Viking Books for Young Readers, and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of it—along with a copy of the first book in the series, Akata Witch!
Akata Warrior
Fantasy, Young Adult || Sequel to AKATA WITCH. Sunny Nwazue, an American-born girl Nigerian girl, was inducted into the secret Leopard Society. With the support of her friends, she will travel through worlds both visible and invisible to the mysterious town of Osisi, where she will fight a climactic battle to save humanity.