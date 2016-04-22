Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Admiral

Admiral Sweepstakes!

Fri Apr 22, 2016 11:30am
1 Favorite [+]
We want to send you a copy of Sean Danker’s Admiral, available May 3rd from Roc! He is the last to wake. The label on his sleeper pad identifies him as an admiral of the Evagardian Empire—a surprise as much to him as to the three recent recruits now under his command. He wears no uniform, and he is ignorant of military protocol, but the ship’s records confirm he is their superior officer.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.