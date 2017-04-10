Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ada Lovelace
See Ada Lovelace, 200 Years Old Today, As She Lives Through the Centuries
Tor.com
Thu Dec 10, 2015 8:30am2 Favorites [+]
Honor Ada Lovelace Day by Editing Wikipedia!
Stubby the Rocket
Mon Oct 14, 2013 12:30pmFavorite This
Happy Ada Lovelace Day!
Ay-leen the Peacemaker
Fri Oct 7, 2011 2:00pmFavorite This
Steampunk Week
As Ada Lovelace → ∞
Scott Brundage
Fri Oct 7, 2011 9:30amFavorite This
Steampunk Month
An Ode to Lady Ada
Jaymee Goh
Fri Oct 16, 2009 4:08pmFavorite This
SF Theater: Futurity
Megan Messinger
Wed May 20, 2009 12:16pmFavorite This
