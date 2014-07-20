Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon A Star
Historical, Science Fiction || In honor of Tor.com's sixth birthday, please enjoy this original rocket story. "A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon a Star", by Kathleen Ann Goonan, is about the daughter of a rocket scientist in the post 1950s who wants to go to the moon, despite being discouraged because "girls don't do that." A novelette that's science fiction by association.