A Short History of the Twentieth Century

A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon A Star

Sun Jul 20, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
In honor of Tor.com's sixth birthday, please enjoy this original rocket story. "A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon a Star", by Kathleen Ann Goonan, is about the daughter of a rocket scientist in the post 1950s who wants to go to the moon, despite being discouraged because "girls don't do that." A novelette that's science fiction by association.

