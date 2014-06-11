Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

A Plunder of Souls

A Plunder of Souls (Excerpt)

Wed Jun 11, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || Boston, 1769: Ethan Kaille, a Boston thieftaker who uses his conjuring to catch criminals, has snared villains and defeated magic that would have daunted a lesser man. A ruthless, extremely powerful conjurer seeks to wake the souls of the dead to wreak a terrible revenge on all who oppose him, and Kaille's minister friends have been helpless to stop crimes against their church.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.