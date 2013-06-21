Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Midsummer Night’s Scream (Excerpt)
Horror, Young Adult || It was a horror movie that turned into real horror—three young actors lost their lives while the camera rolled. Production stopped, and people claimed that the movie was cursed. Sixty years later, new actors are venturing onto the haunted set. In a desperate attempt to revive their failing studio, Claire's dad has green-lit a remake of Mayhem Manor—and Claire and her friends are dying to be involved. At first, Claire laughs at Jake's talk of ghosts and curses. He's been too busy crushing on her best friend Delia to notice that she's practically been throwing herself at him. What does he know? And anyway, this is her big chance to be a star! When shooting starts, though, the set is plagued by a series of horrible accidents—could history be repeating itself?