A Man Lies Dreaming

A Man Lies Dreaming Sweepstakes!

Fri Mar 11, 2016 11:30am
1 Favorite [+]
We want to send you a copy of Lavie Tidhar’s A Man Lies Dreaming, available March 15th from Melville House! Wolf, a low-rent private detective, roams London’s gloomy, grimy streets, haunted by dark visions of a future that could have been—and a dangerous present populated by British Fascists and Nazis escaping Germany. Shomer, a pulp fiction writer, lies in a concentration camp, imagining another world. And when Wolf and Shomer's stories converge, we find ourselves drawn into a novel both shocking and profoundly haunting.

