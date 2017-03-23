Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

A Gathering of Shadows

V.E. Schwab Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:30pm
3 Favorites [+]
V.E. Schwab's A Conjuring of Light, the third book in the Shades of Magic series, is out now from Tor Books! To celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack of all three books in hardcover, and a nifty bookhugger that you can wrap around the whole trilogy (or put on your wall! It's so pretty).

V.E. Schwab Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Sat Feb 13, 2016 12:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
V.E. Schwab's A Darker Shade of Magic is being adapted for television, and the sequel, A Gathering of Shadows, comes out February 23rd from Tor—and we want to send you both books! Four months have passed since the shadow stone fell into Kell's possession. Four months since his path crossed with Delilah Bard. Four months since Rhy was wounded and the Dane twins fell, and the stone was cast with Holland's dying body through the rift, and into Black London.

A Gathering of Shadows

Mon Sep 28, 2015 12:30pm
4 Favorites [+]
|| While Red London is caught up in the pageantry and thrills of the Games, another London is coming back to life, and those who were thought to be forever gone have returned. It seems Black London has risen again—and so to keep magic's balance, another London must fall.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.