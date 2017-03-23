Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Gathering of Shadows
Is Everyone’s Favorite Cross-Dressing Pirate Lila Bard a Non-Binary Person?
V.E. Schwab Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
V.E. Schwab's A Conjuring of Light, the third book in the Shades of Magic series, is out now from Tor Books! To celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack of all three books in hardcover, and a nifty bookhugger that you can wrap around the whole trilogy (or put on your wall! It's so pretty).
A Peculiar Coat, Four Years Later
A Conjuring of Light is the Third Book in V.E. Schwab’s “Darker Shade of Magic” Series
Let’s Dream Cast V.E. Schwab’s A Darker Shade of Magic!
V.E. Schwab’s A Gathering of Shadows Debuts at #15 on the New York Times Bestseller List
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk Episode 73: V.E. Schwab and Miriam Weinberg
V.E. Schwab Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
V.E. Schwab's A Darker Shade of Magic is being adapted for television, and the sequel, A Gathering of Shadows, comes out February 23rd from Tor—and we want to send you both books! Four months have passed since the shadow stone fell into Kell's possession. Four months since his path crossed with Delilah Bard. Four months since Rhy was wounded and the Dane twins fell, and the stone was cast with Holland's dying body through the rift, and into Black London.
V.E. Schwab’s A Darker Shade of Magic is Being Adapted for Television!
Join V.E. Schwab on Her A Gathering of Shadows Tour!
A Gathering of Shadows
Fantasy || While Red London is caught up in the pageantry and thrills of the Games, another London is coming back to life, and those who were thought to be forever gone have returned. It seems Black London has risen again—and so to keep magic's balance, another London must fall.