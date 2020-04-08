Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
2020 hugo award finalists
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Readercon 31 Has Been Canceled 2 days ago
- Andrew Liptak San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Has Been Canceled 2 days ago
- Stubby the Rocket 10 of the Best Birds in Fantasy 2 days ago
- Robert Jackson Bennett Read an Excerpt From Robert Jackson Bennett’s Shorefall 2 days ago
- Stubby the Rocket “Wouldst thou tell us?” Highlights From #TorDotRead’s Fourth Discussion of The Goblin Emperor! 2 days ago
- Stubby the Rocket Doctor Who Audio Drama Casts Elisabeth Sladen’s Daughter as Sarah Jane Smith 2 days ago
- Alex Brown Queer Witches and Doomed Princesses: New Young Adult SFF for April & May 2020 2 days ago
New in Series
- 7 Thrilling SFF Murder Mysteries
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Tattoo”
- I Really Love Tam al’Thor
- Oathbringer Reread: Epilogue and Ars Arcanum
- Lovecraftian Reread: H.P. Lovecraft’s “Nemesis” and Gemma Files’s “Haruspicy”
- On Grief, Joy, and Saying Goodbye: Reepicheep and Aslan’s Country
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart, Part 4
Recent Comments
- Susan on 1977’s The Hobbit Showed Us the Future of Pop Culture 2 hours ago
- rnxtd on 10 of the Best Birds in Fantasy 3 hours ago
- princessroxana on Exploring the People of Middle-earth: Nerdanel, Called the Wise 3 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 5 hours ago
- fullyfunctional on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 6 hours ago
- Paladin Burke on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 7 hours ago
- manavortex on Oathbringer Reread: Epilogue and Ars Arcanum 7 hours ago
- Mary Jean Hartel on Little Free Library 8 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Host” 8 hours ago
- sushisushi on Star Trek: Picard Finale Means Season 2 Could Be Loaded With Nostalgia 8 hours ago