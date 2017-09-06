Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
11/22/63
J.J. Abrams is Bringing Stephen King’s Time Travel Novel 11/22/63 to Hulu
Stubby the Rocket
Tue Sep 23, 2014 11:28amFavorite This
Time Turns On A Dime In Stephen King’s 11/22/63
Niall Alexander
Mon Nov 7, 2011 10:00amFavorite This
Stephen King’s Next Book is a Time Travel Epic
Joshua Starr
Wed Mar 2, 2011 6:32pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- L.L. McKinney 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol 17 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill Are Coming Back for Jurassic World 3 22 mins ago
- Tor.com Revealing the Cover and a Preview Excerpt from J.T. Nicholas’ Re-Coil 47 mins ago
- Greg Egan Zeitgeber 1 hour ago
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 19 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 20 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 20 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
Recent Comments
- RJStanford on Zeitgeber 24 mins ago
- sharsam on A Forest, or A Tree 42 mins ago
- steve on Alien immersion course: M.A. Foster’s The Gameplayers of Zan 54 mins ago
- princessroxana on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 56 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- BonHed on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- Kate on Brandon Sanderson on Robert Jordan Creating a Foundational Model for Writing Epic Fantasy 1 hour ago
- Shloz on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- mspence on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Unification, Part II” 1 hour ago