Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Ruin of Kings by Jenn Lyons
The Ruin of Kings
Chapter 2: The Kazivar House
Chapter 3: The Black Brotherhood
Chapter 4: Butterbelly
Chapter 5: Leaving Kishna-Farriga
Chapter 6: The Rook’s Father
Chapter 7: The Misery; Chapter 8: The Angel’s Bargain
Chapter 9: Souls and Stones
Chapter 10: Demon in the Streets; Chapter 11: The Coming Storm
Chapter 12: Behind the Veil
Chapter 13: The Determined Wizard
Chapter 14: Bedtime Stories
Chapter 15: The Zherias Maw; Chapter 16: The General’s Reward
Chapter 17: Waking the Old Man
Leigh Butler Reads The Ruin of Kings