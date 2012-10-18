Stephen King is such a part of the American cultural consciousness that there’s no point in debating his importance anymore: take it as a given and only waste your time if you’re trolling for traffic.
But the tired old argument of whether his books are actually any good or not still twitches a limb from time to time, and—since Grady Hendrix is a big fan of beating a dead horse—he figured he’d re-read the first 10 years, and then the next 10, of Stephen King’s books and ask the timeless question: National Treasure or Total Crap?