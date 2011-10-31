Presenting a year-long reread by Tim Callahan of Alan Moore’s works, starting with Marvelman and V for Vendetta, flashing back to some of Moore’s early minor works for a breather, then cruising through his DC work, 2000 AD, his eforts with Image, Wildstorm, America’s Best Comics, and more.
Each text will be confronted directly, to see what it has to say, to see how it says it, and to ask these questions: What is going on in this comic and does it still have something to say to us? Is it still worth reading?