Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Great Alan Moore Reread

Presenting a year-long reread by Tim Callahan of Alan Moore’s works, starting with Marvelman and V for Vendetta, flashing back to some of Moore’s early minor works for a breather, then cruising through his DC work, 2000 AD, his eforts with Image, Wildstorm, America’s Best Comics, and more.

Each text will be confronted directly, to see what it has to say, to see how it says it, and to ask these questions: What is going on in this comic and does it still have something to say to us? Is it still worth reading?

Tim Callahan | Great Alan Moore Reread | re-reading | Comics | Alan Moore
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.