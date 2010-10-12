Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ringworld 40th Anniversary
In celebration of the fortieth anniversary of Larry Niven’s groundbreaking Hugo, Nebula and Locus Award-winning novel, Tor.com presents a series of posts exploring Ringworld from a variety of perspectives. First published in 1970, Ringworld became an instant classic of science fiction and was followed by three sequels (The Ringworld Engineers, The Ringworld Throne, and Ringworld’s Children) as well as several prequel novels, co-written with Edward M. Lerner (Fleet of Worlds, Juggler of Worlds, and Destroyer of Worlds).
In the newest novel in the series, Betrayer of Worlds, Niven and Lerner continue to explore and expand the Known Space universe. Please join our dedicated group of longtime fans as they share their experiences, insights and theories on the Ringworld series as Niven’s unique vision of future history enters a brand new decade.
All Posts
Getting the Most out of Ringworld
Learning Physics with Ringworld
An Increasing Sense of Wonder
Ringworld, Linchpin of Known Space
The Astropolitics of Known Space
“To Arrive Where We Started and Know The Place for The First Time”
The Characters of Ringworld
A Ringworld Mystery, Why Are Sunflowers on the Ringworld?
