Ringworld 40th Anniversary

In celebration of the fortieth anniversary of Larry Niven’s groundbreaking Hugo, Nebula and Locus Award-winning novel, Tor.com presents a series of posts exploring Ringworld from a variety of perspectives. First published in 1970, Ringworld became an instant classic of science fiction and was followed by three sequels (The Ringworld Engineers, The Ringworld Throne, and Ringworld’s Children) as well as several prequel novels, co-written with Edward M. Lerner (Fleet of Worlds, Juggler of Worlds, and Destroyer of Worlds).

In the newest novel in the series, Betrayer of Worlds, Niven and Lerner continue to explore and expand the Known Space universe. Please join our dedicated group of longtime fans as they share their experiences, insights and theories on the Ringworld series as Niven’s unique vision of future history enters a brand new decade.

