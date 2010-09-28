Richard Matheson, who resists pigeonholing in any genre, has stated that he would be happy to have the phrase “Richard Matheson—Storyteller” on his tombstone; this series of posts will be spotlighting various moments in the author’s amazing career as he celebrates his sixtieth year as a professional writer.
Author and editor Matthew Bradley leads the charge, examining Matheson’s contributions as both author and screenwriter—a storyteller at home in any conceivable format: novels and short stories, fiction and nonfiction, film and television. Join us as we explore Matheson’s work on page and screen, from the classic stories and films of the ’50s and ’60s through the present day, where his writing continues to fuel our imaginations and inspire a new generation of readers and fans.