Rereading the Vorkosigan Saga
A Horse Lover’s Guide to the Vorkosigan Saga
An Interview with Lois McMaster Bujold
Uterine Replicators! (Sort of!)
Falling Free
Falling Free, Chapter 1 -Mar 7, 2016
Falling Free, Chapters 2-3 -Mar 14, 2016
Falling Free, Chapter 4 -Mar 21, 2016
Falling Free, Chapters 5 and 6 -Mar 28, 2016
Falling Free Chapters 7 and 8 -Apr 4, 2016
Falling Free, Chapters 9-12 -Apr 11, 2016
Falling Free, Chapters 13-16 -Apr 18, 2016
Shards of Honor
Shards of Honor, Chapters 1-3 -Apr 25, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapter 4 -May 2, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapter 5 -May 9, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapter 6 -May 16, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapter 7 -May 23, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapters 8-10 -May 30, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapters 11-13 -Jun 6, 2016
Shards of Honor, Chapters 14-15 -Jun 13, 2016
“Aftermaths” -Jun 20, 2016
Barrayar
Barrayar, Chapters 1-2 -Jun 27, 2016
Barrayar, Chapters 3-4 -Jul 6, 2016
Barrayar, Chapters 5-6 -Jul 11, 2016
Barrayar, Chapters 7-8 -Jul 18, 2016
Barrayar, Chapters 9-10 -Jul 25, 2016
Barrayar, Chapters 11-13 -Aug 1, 2016
Barrayar Chapters 14 and 15 -Aug 8, 2016
Barrayar, Chapters 16-18 -Aug 15, 2016
Barrayar Chapter 19 and Epilogue -Aug 22, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapter 1 -Aug 29, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 2-4 -Sep 5, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 5-6 -Sep 12, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 8-9 -Sep 19, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 10-12 -Sep 26, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 13-15 -Oct 3, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 15-18 -Oct 10, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapters 19 and 20 -Oct 17, 2016
The Warrior’s Apprentice, Chapter 21 and Epilogue -Oct 24, 2016
The Vor Game
The Vor Game, Chapter 1 -Oct 31, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapters 2 and 3 -Nov 7, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapter 4 -Nov 14, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapters 5-6 -Nov 21, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapters 7-8 -Nov 28, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapters 9 and 10 -Dec 5, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapters 11-15 -Dec 12, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapter 16 -Dec 19, 2016
The Vor Game, Chapter 17 -Jan 9, 2017
Cetaganda
Rereading Cetaganda: Comparing Covers -Jan 23, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapter 1 -Jan 30, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapters 2-3 -Feb 6, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapters 2-3 (Redux) -Feb 13, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapters 4-9 -Feb 27, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapter 10 -Mar 6, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapters 11-12 -Mar 13, 2017
Cetaganda, Chapters 13-16 -Mar 20, 2017
Ethan of Athos
Ethan of Athos: Cover Comparison -Mar 27, 2017
Ethan of Athos, Chapters 1-2 -Apr 3, 2017
Ethan of Athos, Chapters 3-5 -Apr 10, 2017
Ethan of Athos, Chapters 6-8 -Apr 17, 2017
Ethan of Athos, Chapters 9-10 -Apr 24, 2017
Ethan of Athos, Chapter 11 -May 1, 2017
Ethan of Athos, Chapters 12-15 -May 8, 2017
Borders of Infinity
Borders of Infinity: Cover Comparison -May 15, 2017
Borders of Infinity, “The Mountains of Mourning” -May 22, 2017
Borders of Infinity, “Labyrinth” -May 29, 2017
Borders of Infinity, “Borders of Infinity” -Jun 5, 2017
Brothers in Arms
Brothers in Arms: Cover Comparison -Jun 12, 2017
Brothers in Arms, Chapters 3-4 -Jun 19, 2017
Brothers in Arms, Chapters 4-6 -Jun 26, 2017
Brothers in Arms, Chapters 7 and 8 -Jul 3, 2017
Brothers in Arms, Chapters 9 and 10 -Jul 10, 2017
Brothers in Arms, Chapters 11 and 12 -Jul 17, 2017
Brothers in Arms, Chapters 13-16 -Jul 24, 2017
Mirror Dance
Staring into the Abyss of Mirror Dance -Jul 31, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapters 1 and 2 -Aug 7, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapters 3 and 4 -Aug 14, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapter 5 -Aug 21, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapters 6 and 7 -Aug 28, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapter 8 -Sep 5, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapters 9-17 -Sep 11, 2017
Mirror Dance, Chapters 18-33 -Sep 18, 2017
Memory
Memory, Chapters 1-4 -Sep 25, 2017
Memory, Chapters 5 and 6 -Oct 2, 2017
Memory, Chapters 7-9 -Oct 9, 2017
Memory, Chapters 10-11 -Oct 16, 2017
Memory, Chapter 12 -Oct 23, 2017
Memory, Chapters 13 and 14 -Oct 30, 2017
Memory, Chapters 15 and 16 -Nov 6, 2017
Memory, Chapters 17-19 -Nov 13, 2017
Memory, Chapters 21 and 22 -Nov 20, 2017
Memory, Chapter 24-ish -Nov 27, 2017
Memory, Chapter 25 -Dec 4, 2017
Memory, Chapter 26 -Dec 11, 2017
Memory, Chapters 27-28 -Dec 18, 2017
Memory, Chapter 29 (Plus Komarr Book Covers) -Jan 2, 2018
Komarr
Komarr, Chapters 1 and 2 -Jan 8, 2018
Komarr, Chapters 3-5 -Jan 16, 2018
Komarr, Chapter 6 -Jan 22, 2018
Komarr, Chapters 7-10 -Jan 29, 2018
Komarr, Chapter 11 -Feb 5, 2018
Komarr, Chapters 12-14 -Feb 12, 2018
Komarr, Chapters 15 and 16 -Feb 19, 2018
Komarr, Chapters 16-18 -Feb 26, 2018
Komarr, Chapters 20 and 21 -Mar 5, 2018
A Civil Campaign
A Civil Campaign, Cover Comparison and Chapter 1 -Mar 12, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 2 -Mar 19, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 3 -Mar 26, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 4 -Apr 2, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 5 -Apr 9, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 6 -Apr 16, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapters 7 and 8 -Apr 23, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 9 -Apr 30, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 10 -May 7, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapters 11 and 12 -May 14, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapters 13-15 -May 21, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 16 -May 29, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapter 17 -Jun 4, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Chapters 18 and 19 -Jun 11, 2018
A Civil Campaign, Epilogue -Jun 18, 2018
Winterfair Gifts
Winterfair Gifts, Part 1 -Jun 25, 2018
Winterfair Gifts, Part 2 -Jul 2, 2018
Winterfair Gifts, Part 3 -Jul 9, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapter 1 -Jul 16, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapters 2 and 3 -Jul 23, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapter 4 -Jul 30, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapter 5 -Aug 6, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapter 6 -Aug 13, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapters 7-10 -Aug 20, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapters 11 and 12 -Aug 27, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapters 13-15 -Sep 4, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapter 16 -Sep 10, 2018
Diplomatic Immunity, Chapters 17 – Epilogue -Sep 17, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Cover Comparison -Sep 24, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 1 -Oct 1, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 2 and 3 -Oct 8, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 4 (Part 1) -Oct 15, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 4 (part 2) and Chapter 5 -Oct 22, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 6 -Oct 29, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 7 -Nov 5, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 8 and9 -Nov 12, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 10 and 11 -Nov 19, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 12 and 13 -Nov 26, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 14 -Dec 3, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 15 and 16 -Dec 10, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 16-19 -Dec 17, 2018
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapters 20-24 -Jan 7, 2019
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance, Chapter 25 and Epilogue -Jan 14, 2019
The Flowers of Vashnoi
The Flowers of Vashnoi -Jan 21, 2019
Cryoburn
Cryoburn, Chapters 1 and 2 -Jan 28, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapters 3 and 4 -Feb 4, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapter 5 -Feb 11, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapters 6 and 7 -Feb 19, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapters 8-11 -Feb 25, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapters 12-14 -Mar 4, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapters 15-18 -Mar 11, 2019
Cryoburn, Chapters 19 and 20 -Mar 18, 2019
Cryoburn, “Aftermaths” -Mar 25, 2019
Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen