Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Rereading the Vorkosigan Saga

Lois McMaster Bujold’s epic Vorkosigan Saga now spans 16 novels and assorted short stories and novellas that hop between genres from space opera, to mystery, to romance. Join Ellen Cheeseman-Meyer as she rereads the series in internal chronological order, beginning with Falling Free. Each week’s post will tackle a few chapters and include a summary, followed by analysis and commentary.

Cordelia Naismith Vorkosigan | Vorkosigan saga | Miles Vorkosigan | Lois McMaster Bujold | rereads | classic science fiction | Science Fiction | Space Opera
Newest Post
All Posts
Falling Free
Shards of Honor
Barrayar
The Warrior’s Apprentice
The Vor Game
Cetaganda
Ethan of Athos
Borders of Infinity
Brothers in Arms
Mirror Dance
Memory
Komarr
A Civil Campaign
Winterfair Gifts
Diplomatic Immunity
Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance
The Flowers of Vashnoi
Cryoburn
Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.