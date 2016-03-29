Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Rereading Kage Baker

Welcome to Tor.com’s reread of the Company series by Kage Baker. In the 24th Century, the scientists of Dr. Zeus, Inc. discover both time travel and immortality. They recruit mortal children in the past to turn them into immortal cyborgs, who then labor through countless centuries to save lost works of art and extinct species of plants and animals, for the betterment of humanity… or at least the Company’s bottom line.

So grab a cup of hot theobromos and join Literature Preservation Specialist Grade One Stefan Raets for a reread of the novels and stories that make up the sprawling Company universe!

Kage Baker | rereads
All Posts
In the Garden of Iden
Sky Coyote
Mendoza in Hollywood
The Graveyard Game

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.