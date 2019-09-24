Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Reading The Wheel of Time
Newest Post
Related Essays
Ba’alzamon’s Secret Identity
Building Rand’s Identity through the Heron-Marked Blade
What it Means to Be Ta’veren
The Eye of the World
A Boy Leaves Home: The Eye of the World (Part 1) -Feb 20, 2018
Separate But Not Equal Magic: The Eye of the World (Part 2) -Feb 27, 2018
Fiery Magic and Icy Distrust: The Eye of the World (Part 3) -Mar 6, 2018
Dreams and Prophecy: The Eye of the World (Part 4) -Mar 13, 2018
Mistrust Fractures the Fellowship: The Eye of the World (Part 5) -Mar 20, 2018
Nynaeve “Comes Out”: The Eye of the World (Part 6) -Mar 27, 2018
Memories of What Was Lost: The Eye of the World (Part 7) -Apr 3, 2018
Moiraine Vs. Elyas: The Eye of the World (Part 8) -Apr 10, 2018
Black Ravens and Whitecloaks in The Eye of the World (Part 9) -Apr 17, 2018
A Proliferation of Darkfriends in The Eye of the World (Part 10) -Apr 24, 2018
In Caemlyn You Can Be a New Man: The Eye of the World (Part 11) -May 1, 2018
Can You Lucid Dream in Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World? (Part 12) -May 8, 2018
The Bonds of Wolves and Warders: The Eye of the World (Part 13) -May 15, 2018
Two Rivers or Aielman? The Eye of the World (Part 14) -May 22, 2018
Almost Everything Finally Gets Explained: The Eye of the World (Part 15) -May 29, 2018
Learning Courage in Crushing Darkness: The Eye of the World (Part 16) -Jun 5, 2018
The Beauty of Simplicity: The Eye of the World (Part 17) -Jun 12, 2018
When Need is Greatest: The Eye of the World (Part 18) -Jun 19, 2018
The Green Man and Creation: The Eye of the World (Part 19) -Jun 26, 2018
For the Love of Egwene: The Eye of the World (Part 20) -Jul 3, 2018
The Great Hunt
Eight Questions I Hope to Have Answered by The Great Hunt -Jul 10, 2018
A Masked Plot: The Great Hunt (Part 1) -Jul 31, 2018
Dragons and Amyrlins in The Great Hunt (Part 2) -Aug 7, 2018
Stones on a Board: The Great Hunt (Part 3) -Aug 14, 2018
Literal Writing on the Wall in The Great Hunt (Part 4) -Aug 21, 2018
Facing Fate on Your Feet: The Great Hunt (Part 5) -Aug 28, 2018
Darkfriends and Dark Purposes: The Great Hunt (Part 6) -Sep 4, 2018
A Weaving of Themes: The Great Hunt (Part 7) -Sep 11, 2018
Many Worlds, One Wheel: The Great Hunt (Part 8) -Sep 18, 2018
Two Faces of Temptation: The Great Hunt (Part 9) -Sep 25, 2018
The Choice to Channel: The Great Hunt (Part 10) -Oct 2, 2018
Between Desire and Compulsion: The Great Hunt (Part 11) -Oct 9, 2018
Cracks in the Wall: The Great Hunt (Part 12) -Oct 16, 2018
Nynaeve Confronts Her Fear: The Great Hunt (Part 13) -Oct 23, 2018
Dangerous Hierarchies: The Great Hunt (Part 14) -Oct 30, 2018
A Game of Trollocs: The Great Hunt (Part 15) -Nov 6, 2018
The Theme of Return: The Great Hunt (Part 16) -Nov 13, 2018
A Shepherd is Growing Up: The Great Hunt (Part 17) -Nov 20, 2018
Suspecting Darkfriends: The Great Hunt (Part 18) -Nov 27, 2018
The Game of Gender: The Great Hunt (Part 19) -Dec 4, 2018
Many Worlds, One Fate: The Great Hunt (Part 20) -Dec 11, 2018
The Truth You Hear: The Great Hunt (Part 21) -Dec 18, 2018
A Variety of Villains: The Great Hunt (Part 22) -Jan 1, 2019
What’s in a Name? Egwene the Damane: The Great Hunt (Part 23) -Jan 8, 2019
The Hubris of the Seanchan: The Great Hunt (Part 24) -Jan 15, 2019
Despair and the Shadow: The Great Hunt (Part 25) -Jan 22, 2019
Ba’alzamon’s Lies: The Great Hunt (Part 26) -Jan 29, 2019
The Heron Names Him True: The Great Hunt (Part 27) -Feb 5, 2019
The Dragon Reborn
Arrogance, Knowledge and Fear: The Dragon Reborn (Part 1) -Feb 26, 2019
Perrin Struggles with Acceptance: The Dragon Reborn (Part 2) -Mar 5, 2019
Liking What You Become: The Dragon Reborn (Part 3) -Mar 12, 2019
Whitecloaks, Wolves and the Wheel: The Dragon Reborn (Part 4) -Mar 19, 2019
Secrets Smell Like Fishes: The Dragon Reborn (Part 5) -Mar 26, 2019
Searching for the Black Ajah: The Dragon Reborn (Part 6) -Apr 2, 2019
Everyone Wants to Help and They Can’t Be Trusted: The Dragon Reborn (Part 7) -Apr 9, 2019
Mat Struggles With the Past: The Dragon Reborn (Part 8) -Apr 16, 2019
Choosing Who You Want to Be: The Dragon Reborn (Part 9) -Apr 23, 2019
Egwene Lets Go of Rand and Is Nearly Lost Herself: The Dragon Reborn (Part 10)) -Apr 30, 2019
Farmer’s Weapons and Library Secrets: The Dragon Reborn (Part 11) -May 7, 2019
The Amyrlin’s Plots Backfire: The Dragon Reborn (Part 12) -May 14, 2019
The Power of the Ta’veren: The Dragon Reborn (Part 13) -May 21, 2019
Good, Evil, and the Choices We Make: The Dragon Reborn (Part 14) -May 28, 2019
A Falcon That Doesn’t Fly and a Wolf that Does: The Dragon Reborn (Part 15) -Jun 4, 2019
Lost Queens and Exiled Aiel: The Dragon Reborn (Part 16) -Jun 11, 2019
Is It Luck or Ta’veren Power? The Dragon Reborn (Part 17) -Jun 18, 2019
Darkhounds, the Forsaken, and Fireworks: The Dragon Reborn (Part 18) -Jun 25, 2019
Climbing Adventures with Matrim Cauthon: The Dragon Reborn (Part 19) -Jul 2, 2019
Of Herbs and Luck: The Dragon Reborn (Part 20) -Jul 9, 2019
Hammers, Balefire and Persuasion: The Dragon Reborn (Part 21) -Jul 16, 2019
Mat Discovers a Trap, and So Does Faile: The Dragon Reborn (Part 22) -Jul 23, 2019
The Sword in the Stone Declares the King: The Dragon Reborn (Part 23) -Jul 30, 2019
The Shadow Rising