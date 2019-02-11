Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Reading Children of Blood and Bone

Alex Brown is rereading Tomi Adeyemi’s YA fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Children of Virtue of Vengeance.

Tomi Adeyemi | Children of Blood and Bone | YA | Young Adult | Fantasy | Children of Virtue and Vengeance | Legacy of the Orisha | rereads
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.