Join Jo Walton as she begins a weekly read-along of the Aubrey-Maturin series by Patrick O’Brian.
Although set in the seafaring Napoleonic era and featuring no supernatural elements, Jo Walton ascribes the same attraction to Pat O’Brian’s Aubrey-Marutin series that she receives from science fiction. “The truly great thing about these books is that they suck you into their world and while you are reading you are entirely caught up within it, and it is as alien and fascinating a world as anything you might find around another star.”