The Lord of the Rings Reread
The Fellowship of the Ring
I.1, “A Long-expected Party” -Dec 8, 2008
I.2, “The Shadow of the Past” -Dec 16, 2008
I.3, “Three Is Company” -Dec 22, 2008
I.4, “A Short Cut to Mushrooms” -Jan 5, 2009
I.5, “A Conspiracy Unmasked” -Jan 15, 2009
I.6, “The Old Forest” -Jan 20, 2009
I.7, “In the House of Tom Bombadil” -Jan 26, 2009
I.8, “Fog on the Barrow-downs” -Feb 2, 2009
I.9, “At the Sign of The Prancing Pony” -Feb 10, 2009
I.10, “Strider” -Feb 20, 2009
I.11, “A Knife in the Dark” -Feb 24, 2009
I.12, “Flight to the Ford” -Mar 12, 2009
II.1, “Many Meetings” -Mar 19, 2009
II.2, “The Council of Elrond” -Mar 27, 2009
II.3, “The Ring Goes South” -Apr 3, 2009
II.4, “A Journey in the Dark” -Apr 10, 2009
II.5, “The Bridge of Khazad-dûm” -Apr 17, 2009
II.6, “Lothlórien” -Apr 23, 2009
II.7, “The Mirror of Galadriel” -May 1, 2009
II.8, “Farewell to Lórien” -May 8, 2009
II.9, “The Great River” -May 18, 2009
II.10, “The Breaking of the Fellowship” -May 26, 2009
The Two Towers
III.1, “The Departure of Boromir” -Jun 12, 2009
III.2, “The Riders of Rohan” -Jun 22, 2009
III.3, “The Uruk-hai” -Jun 26, 2009
III.4, “Treebeard” -Jul 3, 2009
III.5, “The White Rider” -Jul 9, 2009
III.6, “The King of the Golden Hall” -Jul 21, 2009
III.7, “Helm’s Deep” -Jul 30, 2009
III.8, “The Road to Isengard” -Aug 14, 2009
III.9, “Flotsam and Jetsam” -Aug 24, 2009
III.10, “The Voice of Saruman” -Sep 4, 2009
III.11, “The Palantír” -Sep 11, 2009
IV.1, “The Taming of Sméagol” -Sep 18, 2009
IV.2, “The Passage of The Marshes” -Sep 29, 2009
IV.3, “The Black Gate Is Closed” -Oct 6, 2009
IV.4, “Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit” -Oct 16, 2009
IV.5, “The Window on the West” -Oct 30, 2009
IV.6, “The Forbidden Pool” -Nov 6, 2009
IV.7, “Journey to the Cross-roads” -Dec 4, 2009
IV.8, “The Stairs of Cirith Ungol” -Dec 16, 2009
IV.9, “Shelob’s Lair” -Dec 29, 2009
IV.10, “The Choices of Master Samwise” -Jan 11, 2010
The Return of the King
V.I, “Minas Tirith” -Feb 8, 2010
V.2, “The Passing of the Grey Company” -Mar 8, 2010
V.3, “The Muster of Rohan” -Mar 19, 2010
V.4, “The Siege of Gondor” -Apr 28, 2010
V.5, “The Ride of the Rohirrim” -May 7, 2010
V.6, “The Battle of the Pelennor Fields” -Jun 4, 2010
V.7, “The Pyre of Denethor” -Jun 14, 2010
V.8, “The Houses of Healing” -Jun 28, 2010
V.9, “The Last Debate” -Jul 19, 2010
V.10, “The Black Gate Opens” -Jul 30, 2010
VI.1, “The Tower of Cirith Ungol” -Aug 19, 2010
VI.2, “The Land of Shadow” -Sep 6, 2010
VI.3, “Mount Doom” -Oct 5, 2010
VI.4, “The Field of Cormallen” -Oct 18, 2010
VI.5, “The Steward and the King” -Nov 1, 2010
VI.6, “Many Partings” -Dec 9, 2010
VI.7, “Homeward Bound” -Dec 20, 2010
VI.8, “The Scouring of the Shire” -Dec 27, 2010
VI.9, “The Grey Havens” -Jan 13, 2011
