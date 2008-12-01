Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Lord of the Rings Reread

Tor.com is delighted to present Kate Nepveu’s reread of the entirety of The Lord of the Rings. In addition to re-reading the books themselves, Ms. Nepveu also sometimes examines critical essays on the subject of Tolkien, which appear at certain points in the reread. For reference, here is an index of all of her posts and their accompanying conversations.

The Lord of the Rings | J.R.R. Tolkien | rereads | Fantasy
All Posts
The Fellowship of the Ring
The Two Towers
The Return of the King
Related Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.