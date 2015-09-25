Tor.com

Join Keith R.A. DeCandido for the Bat-Rewatch! He’ll be looking back at the Batman TV series developed by William Dozier for ABC, which ran from 1966 to 1968. Between seasons one and two, we’ll also take a gander at the Batman feature film that was released in the summer of 1966. Each week will cover a single story arc, so strap in for all the POW BIFF ZAP action from the 48 two-parters, 3 three-parters, and 15 single episodes the show had to offer!

