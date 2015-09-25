Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Holy Rewatch Batman!
Batman (1966 film)
Holy Rewatch Batman! Extra: The Return of the Caped Crusaders
Extra: The Green Hornet
Extra: “Batgirl” and “Wonder Woman” Promo Shorts
Extra: Alexander the Great
Aftermath and Overview
Holy Rewatch Batman! Extra: Batman vs. Two-Face
Season One
“Hi Diddle Riddle” / “Smack in the Middle” -Oct 2, 2015
“Fine Feathered Finks” / “The Penguin’s a Jinx” -Oct 9, 2015
“The Joker is Wild” / “Batman is Riled” -Oct 16, 2015
“Instant Freeze” / “Rats Like Cheese” -Oct 23, 2015
“Zelda the Great” / “A Death Worse than Fate” -Oct 30, 2015
“A Riddle a Day Keeps the Riddler Away”/ “When the Rat’s Away the Mice Will Play” -Nov 6, 2015
“The Thirteenth Hat” / “Batman Stands Pat” -Nov 13, 2015
“The Joker Goes to School” / “He Meets His Match, the Grisly Ghoul” -Nov 20, 2015
“True or False Face” / “Holy Rat Race” -Dec 4, 2015
“The Purr-fect Crime” / “Better Luck Next Time” -Dec 11, 2015
“The Penguin Goes Straight” / “Not Yet He Ain’t” -Dec 18, 2015
“The Ring of Wax” / “Give ’em the Axe” -Jan 8, 2016
“The Joker Trumps an Ace” / “Batman Sets the Pace” -Jan 15, 2016
“The Curse of Tut” / “The Pharaoh’s in a Rut” -Jan 25, 2016
“The Bookworm Turns” / “While Gotham City Burns” -Jan 29, 2016
“Death in Slow Motion” / “The Riddler’s False Notion” -Feb 5, 2016
“Fine Finny Fiends” / “Batman Makes the Scenes” -Feb 12, 2016
Season Two
“Shoot a Crooked Arrow” / “Walk the Straight and Narrow” -Mar 4, 2016
“Hot Off the Griddle” / “The Cat and the Fiddle” -Mar 11, 2016
“The Minstrel’s Shakedown” / “Barbecued Batman?” -Mar 18, 2016
“The Spell of Tut” / “Tut’s Case is Shut” -Mar 25, 2016
“The Greatest Mother of Them All” / “Ma Parker” -Apr 1, 2016
“The Clock King’s Crazy Crimes” / “The Clock King Gets Crowned” -Apr 11, 2016
“An Egg Grows in Gotham” / “The Yegg Foes in Gotham” -Apr 15, 2016
“The Devil’s Fingers” / “The Dead Ringers” -Apr 29, 2016
“Hizzoner the Penguin” / “Dizzoner the Penguin” -May 6, 2016
“Green Ice” / “Deep Freeze” -May 13, 2016
“The Impractical Joker” / “The Joker’s Provokers” -May 20, 2016
“Marsha, Queen of Diamonds” / “Marsha’s Scheme of Diamonds” -May 27, 2016
“Come Back, Shame!” / “It’s How You Play the Game” -Jun 6, 2016
“The Penguin’s Nest” / “The Bird’s Last Jest” -Jun 10, 2016
“The Cat’s Meow” / “The Bat’s Kow Tow” -Jun 24, 2016
“The Puzzles are Coming” / “The Duo is Slumming” -Jul 1, 2016
“The Sandman Cometh” / “The Catwoman Goeth” -Jul 8, 2016
“The Contaminated Cowl” / “The Mad Hatter Runs Afoul” -Jul 15, 2016
“The Zodiac Crimes” / “The Joker’s Hard Times” / “The Penguin Declines” -Jul 29, 2016
“That Darn Catwoman” / “Scat! Darn Catwoman” -Aug 30, 2016
“Penguin is a Girl’s Best Friend” / “Penguin Sets a Trend” / “Penguin’s Disastrous End” -Sep 9, 2016
“Batman’s Anniversary” / “A Riddling Controversy” -Sep 16, 2016
“The Joker’s Last Laugh” / “The Joker’s Epitaph” -Sep 23, 2016
“Catwoman Goes to College” / “Batman Displays His Knowledge” -Sep 30, 2016
“A Piece of the Action” / “Batman’s Satisfaction” -Oct 14, 2016
“King Tut’s Coup” / “Batman’s Waterloo” -Oct 21, 2016
“Black Widow Strikes Again” / “Caught in the Spider’s Den” -Oct 28, 2016
“Pop Goes the Joker” / “Flop Goes the Joker” -Nov 4, 2016
“Ice Spy” / “The Duo Defy” -Nov 11, 2016
Season Three