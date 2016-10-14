Tor.com

The Valdemar Reread

Join Ellen Cheesman-Meyer as she rereads a selection of works from Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar series! She’ll be starting with the Heralds of Valdemar trilogy (Arrows of the Queen, Arrow’s Fall, and Arrow’s Flight), originally published in 1987-88, and then moving on to The Last Herald-Mage trilogy (Magic’s Pawn, Magic’s Promise, and Magic’s Price) and By the Sword.

These works are generally too slight to sustain a detailed chapter-by-chapter examination, and so instead the reread will be organized in sections around major plot events, and Ellen will consider both the books themselves and their relationship to late-20th century social history and popular culture. There will be love. There will be snark.

