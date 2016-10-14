Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Valdemar Reread
Arrows of the Queen
Arrows of the Queen Chapters 1 and 2 -Nov 3, 2014
Arrows of the Queen Chapters 3-7 -Nov 10, 2014
Arrows of the Queen Chapters 8 and 9 -Nov 17, 2014
Arrows of the Queen Chapters 10-12 -Nov 24, 2014
Arrow’s Flight
Arrow’s Flight: Chapters 1 and 2 -Dec 1, 2014
Arrow’s Flight: Chapters 3 and 4 -Dec 8, 2014
Arrow’s Flight: Chapters 5 and 6 -Dec 15, 2014
Arrow’s Flight: Chapters 7-9 -Dec 22, 2014
Arrow’s Flight: Chapters 10-12 -Jan 5, 2015
Arrow’s Fall
Arrow’s Fall: Chapters 1 and 2 -Jan 12, 2015
Arrow’s Fall: Chapters 3-5 -Jan 19, 2015
Arrow’s Fall: Chapters 6 and 7 -Jan 26, 2015
Arrow’s Fall: Chapters 8-10 -Feb 2, 2015
Arrow’s Fall: Chapters 11 and 12 -Feb 9, 2015
Arrow’s Fall: Appendix -Feb 16, 2015
Magic’s Pawn
Magic’s Pawn: Chapters 1-3 -Feb 23, 2015
Magic’s Pawn Chapters 4-6 -Mar 2, 2015
Magic’sPawn, Chapters 7-10 -Mar 9, 2015
Magic’s Pawn, Chapters 11-14 -Mar 16, 2015
Magic’s Promise
Magic’s Promise, Chapters 1-3 -Mar 23, 2015
Magic’s Promise, Chapters 4-6 -Mar 30, 2015
Magic’s Promise Chapters 7-10 -Apr 6, 2015
Magic’s Promise, chapters 11-14 -Apr 13, 2015
Magic’s Price
Magic’s Price Chapters 1-7 -Apr 20, 2015
Magic’s Price Chapters 8-14 -Apr 27, 2015
Magic’s Price, Chapters 15-18 -May 4, 2015
Magic’s Price, Chapter 19 -May 11, 2015
By the Sword
We’re not in Valdemar Anymore -May 18, 2015
By the Sword Chapters 1–5 -May 26, 2015
By the Sword Chapters 6–10 -Jun 1, 2015
By the Sword Chapters 11–14 -Jun 8, 2015
By the Sword Chapters 15 and 16 -Jun 15, 2015
By the Sword Chapters 17 and 18 -Jun 22, 2015
By the Sword Chapters 19 and 20 -Jun 29, 2015
By the Sword Chapter 21 -Jul 6, 2015
By the Sword: Chapters 22-24 -Jul 13, 2015
The Mage Winds Trilogy
Winds of Fate: Valdemar Needs A Mage -Jul 20, 2015
Winds of Change: Bring Me the Finest Cheese Plants in the Land! -Aug 3, 2015
Winds of Fury: Shiny! -Aug 24, 2015
The Mage Wars Trilogy
Ancient History: The Black Gryphon -Jun 20, 2016
The White Gryphon -Jul 21, 2016
The Mage Storms Trilogy