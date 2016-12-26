Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Doctor Who on Tor.com
Newest Post
All Posts
Doctor Who: “The Magician’s Apprentice”
Doctor Who: “Under the Lake”
Doctor Who: “Before the Flood”
Doctor Who: “The Girl Who Died”
Doctor Who: “The Woman Who Lived”
“The Zygon Invasion”
Truth or Consequences? Doctor Who: “The Zygon Inversion”
Doctor Who: “Sleep No More”
Season 8
Doctor Who: “Deep Breath” (Non-spoiler Review)
Doctor Who: “Deep Breath”
Locked in a Room With His Greatest Enemy. Doctor Who: “Into the Dalek”
Much Better to Be A Story—Doctor Who: “Robot of Sherwood”
If You Want a Monster to Hunt, You’ll Get It. Doctor Who: “Listen”
Robbed A Bank. Robbed A Whole Bank. Doctor Who: “Time Heist”
Five Brilliant Things About Doctor Who “Time Heist”
Season 8, Episode 6: “The Caretaker”
Doctor Who: “Kill the Moon”
Season 8, Episode 8: “Mummy on the Orient Express”
You made a mighty fine Doctor. Doctor Who: “Flatline”
Season 8, Episode 10: “In the Forest of the Night”
Let’s adjust those Intimacy Settings. Doctor Who: “Dark Water”
Season 8 Finale: “Death in Heaven”
This is the Story of Your Life. Doctor Who: “Last Christmas”
Doctor Who‘s 50th Anniversary
Determining Which Doctors Would Return for Doctor Who‘s 50th Anniversary
Daleks for the 50th! Highlights From Doctor Who at San Diego Comic Con
The Eighth Doctor Returns in Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Prequel
He Put the Fez On! Ten and Eleven Meet in Clip From the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary!
Making 11 Cocktails for All 11 Doctors: Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Doc-tails
David Tennant Introduces Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special, Shares Glitter Effect With Us
Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Cocktails: Tasting Notes for 11 Doctor-themed Doc-tails
This is the Moment. Doctor Who: “The Day of the Doctor”
Thinky Thoughts on Doctor Who‘s “The Day of the Doctor”
Big Finish’s “The Light at the End”
Theories! Arguments!
What About Rory’s Dad? New Doctor Who Deleted Scene Will Make You Cry Buckets
Does This Raphael Soyer Painting Depict Amy and Rory After the Latest Doctor Who Episode?
Is “Doctor Who?” a Terrible Question?
I’m Probably Going to Have to Break Up With Doctor Who
How Do We Like This River Song Timeline?
3 Implications We Can Make Now That Peter Capaldi is the Next Doctor
Doctor When? The Dialogue Surrounding the 11th Doctor’s Regeneration
Was Doctor Who‘s Season Two Supposed to Be Like That?
Where is Paul McGann’s Doctor Who Spin-Off?
Our Favorite Eleventh Doctor Episodes of Doctor Who
The Hidden Pattern Behind the Doctor’s Regenerations
When Your Doctor is No Longer the Doctor: How to Survive Regeneration
Steven Moffat Ignores Canon, Insists That the Doctor Could Be Human
Five Underrated Doctor Who Companions (And One Scoundrel)
How Old is the Doctor, Really?
Twelve Doctor Who Villains and Why They Hate Him So Damn Much
“My heart is maintained by the Doctor.” Thoughts On Doctor Who‘s Female Master
“Rose” Introduced A New Generation to Doctor Who Ten Years Ago Today
Why Peter Capaldi is the Über-Doctor
Doctor Who: Half Human or All Time Lord?
Classic Doctor Who: The Essentials