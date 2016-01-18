Tor.com

Genre: Western

All fiction and excerpts in: Western

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Six

Mon Jan 18, 2016 9:00am
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Five

Mon Jan 11, 2016 9:00am
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Four

Mon Jan 4, 2016 9:00am
The Shootout Solution Audio Excerpt

Thu Dec 24, 2015 10:00am
, || Listen to an audio excerpt from Michael R. Underwood's THE SHOOTOUT SOLUTION, the first in his new Genrenauts series of novellas. Leah's stand-up career isn't going well. But she understands the power of fiction, and when she's offered employment with the mysterious Genrenauts Foundation, she soon discovers that literally dying on stage is a hazard of the job! Read by Mary Robinette Kowal.

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Three

Mon Dec 21, 2015 9:00am
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Two

Mon Dec 14, 2015 9:00am
The Bands of Mourning: Chapter One

Mon Dec 7, 2015 11:00am
Shadows of Self: Chapter Six

Mon Sep 28, 2015 10:00am
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn's society evolving as technology and magic mix, the economy grows, democracy contends with corruption, and religion becomes a growing cultural force, with four faiths competing for converts. This bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial's progress in its tracks.

Shadows of Self: Chapter Five

Mon Sep 21, 2015 10:00am
Shadows of Self: Chapter Four

Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:00am
Shadows of Self: Chapter Three

Mon Sep 7, 2015 9:00am
Shadows of Self: Chapter Two

Wed Jul 1, 2015 10:00am
Shadows of Self: Chapter One

Tue Jun 30, 2015 9:00am
Shadows of Self: Prologue

Mon Jun 29, 2015 9:00am
, || Shadows of Self shows Mistborn’s society evolving as technology and magic mix--this bustling, optimistic, but still shaky society now faces its first instance of terrorism, crimes intended to stir up labor strife and religious conflict. Wax and Wayne, assisted by the lovely, brilliant Marasi, must unravel the conspiracy before civil strife stops Scadrial’s progress in its tracks.

