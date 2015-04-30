Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Poetry Month
Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Dragon
Poetry Month
The Ghost Tide Chantey
Poetry Month
Triumph XV: Vetala
Poetry Month
The Death of Araweilo
Poetry || Read The Death of Araweilo, a new poem by Sofia Samatar in celebration of National Poetry Month.
Poetry Month
Hades and Persephone
Poetry || Read Hades and Persephone, an original poem by Jo Walton in celebration of National Poetry Month.
Poetry Month
My Garden
Poetry || My Garden, an original poem by Theodora Goss
It Was A Day
Poetry || It Was A Day, a poem by Ursula Vernon
Poetry Month
Snowmelt
Poetry || Read Snowmelt, a poem by Mari Ness.
Poetry Month
The Fox Wife
Poetry || Read The Fox Wife, an original poem by Theodora Goss in honor of National Poetry Month
Poetry Month
Portrait of the Book As Golem
Poetry || Read Portrait of the Book As Golem, an original poem by author Jane Yolen in honor of National Poetry Month on Tor.com
Red Doc> (Excerpt)
Poetry || Red Doc by Anne Carson (Excerpt)
Poetry Month
Aquaman and the Duality of Self/Other, America, 1985
Poetry || Aquaman and the Duality of Self/Other, America, 1985
Poetry Month
Jane Austen Among the Women
Poetry || An original science fiction/fantasy poem by Jo Walton, Jane Austen Among the Women
Poetry Month
What the Dragon Said: A Love Story
Poetry || What the Dragon Said: A Love Story by Cathrynne M. Valente for Science Fiction/Fantasy Poetry Month