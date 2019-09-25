Zeitgeber A nine-year-old girl wakes in the middle of the night, absolutely positive it's the middle of the morning. Soon it becomes clear that she's possessed of a body clock detached from all Circadian rhythms. And so is a fifth of the world's population.

The Vetting Science Fiction || A suspenseful near-future story about what happens during the vetting process of a researcher from the Middle East, who is trying to enter the US to continue his studies, and the immigration lawyer assigned to his case, who is dying of cancer.

Wild Cards on Tor.com The City That Never Sleeps A Wild Cards story. All a hit man wants can be as simple as a bottle of bourbon and a time to dream, but when you're Spector, the work never ends.

Seonag and the Seawolves A clan storyteller unfolds the tale of Seonag and the wolves, and the wolves and the waves.

More Real Than Him Science Fiction || The beginnings of a tentative friendship between two roboticists complicate over career envy, female beauty, and a stolen robot designed to resemble a famous Korean actor.

Blood Is Another Word for Hunger Anger is an energy. A young girl, a slave in the South, is presented with a moment where she can grasp for freedom, for change, for life. She grabs it with both hands, fiercely and intensely, and the spirit world is shaken.

For He Can Creep A dark fantasy about Jeoffry, a cat who fights demons, a poet, who is Jeoffry’s human confined to an insane asylum, and Satan, who schemes to end the world.

Skinner Box Horror || A disturbing science fiction story about a seemingly routine scientific mission to Jupiter that is threatened by the interpersonal relationships of its crew.

Any Way the Wind Blows As Tor.com departs from its longtime home, the iconic Flatiron building, we present this sweet farewell from Seanan McGuire.

Wild Cards on Tor.com Long is the Way A Wild Cards story. Zoe Harris is a marked woman: in hiding for decades because of her connection to a terrorist attack on Jerusalem almost twenty years ago. One determined reporter, Jonathan Hive, stumbles upon a lead that takes him to the south of France to discover the truth.

The Mongolian Wizard Stories Murder in the Spook House A brand new story in the Mongolian Wizard universe.