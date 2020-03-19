The last human in the universe must battle unfathomable alien intelligences—and confront the truth about humanity—in the ambitious, galaxy-spanning debut from Zack Jordan. The Last Human is available March 24th from Random House. Read an excerpt below!
Zack Jordan
Fiction and Excerpts [1]
Read an Excerpt From The Last HumanZack Jordan
Thu Mar 19, 2020 2:00pm Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]
The last human in the universe must battle unfathomable alien intelligences—and confront the truth about humanity—in the ambitious, galaxy-spanning debut from Zack Jordan. The Last Human is available March 24th from Random House. Read an excerpt below!
Latest Posts
- Jeff LaSala Happy Little Ents: The Middle-earth Landscapes of Artist Ted Naismith 1 day ago
- Paul Weimer Heroic Fiction in an Age of Conflict: Duncan Hamilton’s Servant of the Crown and the Dragonslayer Trilogy 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak Rosario Dawson Has Reportedly Been Cast as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak Reminder: Voting Is Open for the 2019 Locus Awards 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket Princess Weekes Teaches Afrofuturism 101 in a New Episode of It’s Lit! 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket 11 Telepathic Plot Points in SFF 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak Book Expo America and Book Con are Officially Postponed, Now Same Weekend as San Diego Comic Con 2 days ago
Recent Comments
- AeronaGreenjoy on Reading the Wheel of Time: Women’s Circle Business as Perrin Grieves a Loss in The Shadow Rising (Part 22) 30 seconds ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Twenty (Part One) 16 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Contrary to How it Seems, Humans Band Together During and After Disasters 40 mins ago
- DanteHopkins on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 53 mins ago
- eleanor-arroway on Artist or Wizard? Five Books About the Magic of Creativity 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 1 hour ago
- kareni on Read Katherine Addison’s The Goblin Emperor Along With Us! 2 hours ago