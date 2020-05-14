Tor.com

Tanaz Bhathena

Read an Excerpt From Hunted by the Sky

Thu May 14, 2020 2:00pm 2 comments 3 Favorites [+]

Tanaz Bhathena, author of YA contemporary A Girl Like That and member of the Parsi community, builds a stunning fantasy world inspired by medieval India in her first-ever genre shift to fantasy. Distinct, unique, and firmly grounded in the particulars of Indian culture, the setting acts as a character in its own right—shaping the themes of race, identity, class, and high-stakes romance in a restrictive society.

Hunted by the Sky publishes June 23rd from Farrar, Straus & Giroux—read an excerpt below!

[Read more]

