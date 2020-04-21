Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Steven Underwood

RSS feed

Will Fantasy Ever Let Black Boys Like Me Be Magic?

Tue Apr 21, 2020 11:00am 15 comments 3 Favorites [+]
The author as a young boy.

My first book on magic was A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin. It was a single story which expanded into a long-standing series about Ged, the greatest wizard known to his age, and the many mistakes made in his youth which inspired a battle against his dark side, before he righted himself with his darkness.

As a Black boy, I always had a fascination with stories of boys with more to offer than what the world had the ability to see in them. Le Guin offered something along that line—the fantasy of untapped potential, of surviving poverty, of coming to terms with one’s dark side.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.