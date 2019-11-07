Shea Ernshaw

From The Surprising Life & Death of Doctor John Faustus, 1727

We’ve all heard them: local legends and small-town rumors, whispers of an eerie abandoned house, a spooky bridge over a dried riverbed, a haunted forest. Some folklores grow from within small communities, other legends span entire cultures and become braided into a way of life.

But how many of these tales are truth and how many are fiction? Where does a harmless winding dirt road through the wood, intersect with a pathway now walked by the dead? And why are we so fascinated by them? Folktales often reflect a shared human experience that become part of a collective memory. Just like The Brothers Grimm tales, which have endured over the centuries, we are still searching for meaning within these folktales, a secret message hidden in their pages.

[Read more]