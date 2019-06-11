Samuel Chapman

Patrick Rothfuss’s Kingkiller novella The Slow Regard of Silent Things may be the least epic fantasy ever published. This year, as the story reaches its fifth anniversary, let’s take a look at why that distinction matters.

In his defense, Patrick Rothfuss does warn us on the first page.

“You might not want to buy this book,” he writes in the foreword to The Slow Regard of Silent Things. “It doesn’t do a lot of the things a classic story is supposed to do.”

Though I have great respect for Rothfuss as a storyteller, I have to disagree with him, here. Beneath the seeming simplicity of the slim volume that is Slow Regard lies a meditation on everything that makes all fantasy great—classic or otherwise. This supplemental tale set in the world of Rothfuss’s beloved Kingkiller Chronicle is the kind of polished, perfect pocket watch of a story we might more readily expect a beloved literary master to produce toward the end of an illustrious career.

On top of that, it’s so distinctive—such a singular bolt of lightning in the genre—that hardly anything like it has been published before or since. So, five years after its publication in 2014, I thought I’d take some time to reckon with Slow Regard and perhaps gain a new appreciation for its uniqueness.

