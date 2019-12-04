Ryan La Sala

Screenshot: Toei Inc.

I used to sit in church and dream of Sailor Moon.

Maybe I was woozy off the plentiful Greek incense. Or maybe it was the air full of rainbow light and glittering dust. In those pews, we were all in conversation with our salvation, weren’t we? I knew I was supposed to be praying towards the to-scale figure of Jesus, crucifixion cast in gold above us, but he never seemed to listen. Instead, when my young mind rose skyward, it found Usagi Tsukino, a teenage Japanese schoolgirl. An ancient, resurrected moon princess. A clutz, and crybaby. The original beautiful disaster, and my own celestial savior.

