At this point in 2020, I’m not sure if Nandor, Nadja, and Lazlo taking over Staten Island would help with everything that’s going on in the world right now… but I’m not not sure it would help. At the very least, I know that watching Taika Waititi’s quirky vampire mockumentary has been bringing some much-needed laughter into my life the past few months. And let’s be honest, we could all use some more of that right now. Trust Taika to deliver.
Rachel Brittain
