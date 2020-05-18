Mike Alvarez

Screenshot: Netflix

The Netflix original series I Am Not Okay with This, directed by Jonathan Entwistle and based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same title, follows 17-year-old Sydney “Syd” Novak (played by Sophia Lillis) as she navigates the complexities of high school and teenage life while making sense of her growing telekinetic abilities. Since its premiere on February 26, the seven-episode series hit the Netflix top 10 list in the US and the UK and received praise for its take on the superhero origin story, its homage to 1980s pop culture and aesthetics, and its unflinching exploration of teen angst. Though a supernaturally-charged comedy-drama, Not Okay is also a tale of identity and family in the wake of a parent’s suicide and the destructiveness of unmitigated grief.

[Content warnings: suicide, violence, self-harm, grief, PTSD]

