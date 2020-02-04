Mary Retta

“As pale as a grave grub she’s an eyeful.”

So begins Things in Jars, the third novel by beloved Londoner and author Jess Kidd. Just like it’s first sentence, Things in Jars is unique, complex, yet undeniably beautiful. Kidd’s prose is so daring—using stunning imagery and unpredictable, rare language—that I often found myself pausing while reading, taking time to bask in the beauty of a metaphor or pausing to reflect on a rhetorical question. And, like just like the author’s textured prose, Kidd has built a story that is winding, beautiful, and complex.

