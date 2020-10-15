Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Mark Benedict

RSS feed

A Guide to the Fascinating Fiction of Karen Russell

Thu Oct 15, 2020 9:00am Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]

Karen Russell isn’t exactly an unsung author.

Quite the opposite, actually. Though a teller of deeply weird tales, Russell was almost instantly embraced by the literary mainstream. Arriving on the short story scene in the mid-aughts, she quickly scored publications in The New Yorker, Zoetrope: All Story, and various other esteemed markets. Books followed, along with bestseller status and numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her debut novel. In short, she’s an acclaimed, popular writer.

But this I submit: she’s not as popular as she should be. Karen Russell is a writer with a big readership who deserves a huge one. Her imagination is that versatile, that soaring, that vast.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.