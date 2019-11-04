Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Maggie Stiefvater

RSS feed

Five Books About Artists and the Magic of Creativity

Mon Nov 4, 2019 11:00am 11 comments 1 Favorite [+]

Magic and art, myth and creativity. Part of why they go so beautifully together in stories is because it’s often hard to tell the difference. Poet or wizard? Musician or changeling? Spell or song? We don’t properly know where creativity comes from, so we revere it and distrust it in equal measure. That’s the thing about humans, isn’t it? We both love and fear anything we can’t put away in a cupboard at the end of the night or tuck into the bottom of our bag. It’s hard to say who treats the muse with more subjective awe—consumer, or creator. Those who don’t create are mystified by those who do, imagining them plunging into an abyss and returning with art. But those who create are equally mystified. Why am I like this? Why can’t I stop?

And that’s where the magic always begins to creep in.

[Read more]

Series: Five Books About…

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.