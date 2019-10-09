Tor.com

KJ Kabza

Water: A History

Wed Oct 9, 2019 9:00am
Edited by: Ruoxi Chen
4 Favorites [+]
The planet of Quányuán is arid to the point of being uninhabitable. Wetness is a concept left back on Earth. That doesn’t stop one elderly woman from stepping outside the safety of the colony whenever she can for the brief opportunity to fully experience the outside world.

